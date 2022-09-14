 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Byju's FY21 results out after 12-month wait: Decoding the edtech startup's surprising losses

Moneycontrol News
Sep 14, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

Byju's FY21 results are out. One of the most anticipated results in India's start-up ecosystem comes with an unexpected element -- Byju's has posted a surprising fall in its FY21 revenue. The company's revenue has fallen 3 percent YoY, and its losses have surged nearly 17 times as compared to the previous year. The delay in Byju's financials drew the attention of the government too - the company missed at least four deadlines. What do these results mean for the company? Watch this video for all the details.​

 

first published: Sep 14, 2022 07:44 pm
