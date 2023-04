business Singer Ed Sheeran to appear in court for ‘Thinking Out Loud’ copyright lawsuit British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran’s copyright-infringement trial started this week in Manhattan federal court. Sheeran is accused of copying Marvin Gaye’s legendary R&B song 'Let’s Get It On' in his 2014 hit 'Thinking Out Loud'. This lawsuit, filed by the heirs of the song’s co-writer and composer Ed Townsend, claims Sheeran unlawfully employed the “heart” of Gaye’s song. Watch the video to find out more details on lawsuit against the 'Shape Of You' singer