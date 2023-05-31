English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Should You Sell Your Mutual Funds Now? What All You Should Take Into Account Before Selling MFs?

    Mutual funds are our go-to investment nowadays. Mutual funds let you pool your money to buy stocks, bonds, and other investments and take benefit of better returns with moderate risks. But knowing when to make the right exit is equally important as it is a crucial part of your portfolio. Here are 3 scenarios when you should sell your mutual funds.

    first published: May 31, 2023 04:34 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows