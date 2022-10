business Should you invest in fixed deposits amid rising inflation? | Personal Finance Should you be investing in FDs now? We all know that the era of low-interest rates is behind us. RBI has been raising interest rates as inflation does not seem to be transitory, just like in the rest of the world. But only a part of it has been passed on by banks to fixed deposit investors so far. Watch the video to find out if it is still viable to invest in FDs!