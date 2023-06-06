business Sensex Falls 200 Points, Nifty Below 18,600| IT Stocks & BSE In Focus | Closing Bell Sensex and Nifty fell marginally on Tuesday as a slide in information technology stocks overshadowed the gains in auto and realty amid hopes of a rate hike pause by the U.S. Federal Reserve and Reserve Bank of India heading into their policy meetings. Four of the 13 sectoral indexes advanced, with auto rising 0.7%. The auto index hit a new record for the third session in a row following robust May sales data. The gains were offset by the slide in high-weightage information technology (IT) stocks, which lost over 1%. Tech Mahindra Ltd, Infosys Ltd, HCLTech Ltd, Wipro Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, were among the top Nifty 50 losers. Nandita Khemka & Yatin Mota discusses the newsmakers on their radar including IT stocksonly on closing bell.