business 'Semiconductor Nanochips Can Have 80 Kms Of Wiring!': Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains How Semiconductors Work Tiny semiconductor chips have a big influence on global business. From electronic devices to cars, these tiny chips & wafers are an important component in several spheres. While India is eyeing becoming a major player in the semiconductor space, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explains just how complex the process is - watch!