business Samsung Galaxy Flip 5 Review: Is It Worth The Rs 99,999 Price Tag? | Smartphones In India Flip or Fold, the Foldable market is divided. But Samsung has hedged its bets on the Galaxy Z Flip 5 which is getting a tremendous update this year. Does the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 bring the updates you want, or should you give it a skip, but more importantly, is it worth your money? Watch this review to find out!