business Russia Ukraine War: Putin Strikes Key Ukraine Cities Including Kyiv Two days after the truck bomb explosion on the Crimean bridge, Russia launched a missile attack on multiple cities across Ukraine including the capital Kyiv. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed in a televised address that the attack was in a direct response to Kyiv’s ‘terrorist’ acts. Meanwhile his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky called the attack an attempt to wipe Ukraine from the map.