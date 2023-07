business Rohan Murty Interviews Dad NR Narayana Murthy On Starting Up, Sacrifices & Values | Exclusive Exclusive: Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Engaged In a Casual Chat With His Son and Soroco Founder Rohan Murty at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave. In this Highly Appreciated Session, The OG Entrepreneur Spoke on Startups and struggles. Watch His Inspirational interview Now.