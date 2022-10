business Rishi Sunak new UK PM | What’s the future of India-UK trade ties? | Truss’ exit a setback for deal? Rishi Sunak is the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after Liz Truss handed in her resignation last week. Truss was a big backer of India and was all for boosting trade ties between India & UK. After several delays and now with a new Prime Minister at the helm, will the elusive India-UK Free Trade Agreement which was set to be signed on Diwali finally reach its conclusion? Watch this video to find out.