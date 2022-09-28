Renewable energy deals | Why are strategic players, top funds making a beeline for desi green assets

Top global investor Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners-backed Continuum Green Energy has recently launched a sale process to sell a controlling stake in the renewable energy platform, one of the biggest in India, and this time the founders are in exit mode as well. The mega deal could be valued between $700 million to $1 billion and is the latest in a series of high-profile deals in the buzzing clean energy segment. Moneycontrol’s Ashwin Mohan and Karunya Rao discuss the key transactions and trends in the exciting space which has caught the fancy of top global investors.