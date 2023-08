business 'Reminds Me Of 1977...': Isha, Akash & Anant Ambani To Join RIL Board, Mukesh Ambani Gets Emotional In what was one of the biggest announcements at the 46th RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani, and his sons Akash and Anant Ambani will be joining the RIL board as non-executive directors. Their appointments received nod from the board of directors in the meeting held earlier in the day, and would come into effect following the approval from shareholders. Mukesh Ambani gets emotional as he recounts the day his father inducted him onto the RIL board - watch