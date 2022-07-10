 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Watch The Tenant | Sea facing apartment but sky high rent

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:17 PM IST

In this second episode of The Tenant, a series where we take a home tour of the tenants in India’s leading metros and understand from them what ticks and what does not for their homes and neighbourhoods, we feature Himanshu Pant, a product manager at Dream11 and his wife Neha Pant who is a homemaker. The couple wanted a fully furnished home until a sea-facing apartment changed some of their prerequisites. So how was the rental deal secured? What were the deciding factors? What works for the apartment and what doesn’t? Let’s find out

 

first published: Jul 10, 2022 09:08 am