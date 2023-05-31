business Watch: Right time to buy real estate stocks? Inventories down, prices up, shows Jefferies' report Jefferies' latest GREED & fear report, shows that the residential property market in India is witnessing an upturn. Considering the preceding seven-year downturn and the resulting pent-up demand, Jefferies suggests that this property cycle uptrend could potentially continue for another three to four years. So is this the right time to invest in real estate stocks? Which realty stocks have become hot property? Watch this video to find out.