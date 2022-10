business The Tenant With A Rental Bill Of Rs 1.27 crore In this episode of The Tenant, we talk to a guy who has paid Rs 1.27 crore in rent... But is still not convinced to buying a house. Also, he is staying in the same locality, same building, same apartment for the last 13 years! Our Tenant is an investment banker and has full-drawn calculations for supporting renting instead of buying. Watch the whole insightful episode to make a better 'rent' vs 'buy' choice for yourself!