business The Tenant who regrets buying an apartment Apartment sizes in Mumbai bring tears to a family! Our Tenant says that when they first came to Mumbai and saw the options - they were depressed with the size and quality. In the coming episode of The Tenant, we meet a family that moved from Chandigarh to Mumbai. Also, our tenant has had a bad experience with buying an apartment for Rs 4 crore around 5 years back, the value of which is Rs 3.8 crore today. Watch his full story in this episode of The Tenant!