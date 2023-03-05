English
    The Tenant Awaiting His Own Home For 16 Years | Rent In Boriwali West, Mumbai

    Staying on rent for 16 years because of a redevelopment project getting stuck. That's the story of our tenant who has been waiting for his own apartment since 2007. The tenant in this episode says he would stay on rent even after getting his own apartment. He says that the rent earning of his own apartment will pay for the expenses of his apartments and much more. Watch the full episode!

    first published: Mar 5, 2023 09:06 am

