business A Frenchman's Co-living Adventure In Bangalore | The Tenant In this episode of The Tenant, embark on a captivating journey with a Frenchman living in a cozy 300-400 square feet co-living space in the aerospace hub of Bangalore. Dive into his experiences, from job opportunities and navigating chaotic traffic to savouring the incredible cuisine and challenging misconceptions about women's treatment. Explore the unique blend of privacy and community in co-living, where you pay only rent, inclusive of all charges. Gain valuable insider tips on surviving India's paperwork challenges and why he chose a prepaid SIM card. Join us as he unravels the mysteries of life in India during a 6-month contract, paying Rs 45,000 monthly.