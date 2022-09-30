 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsVideosBusiness

RBI Monetary Policy Highlights | Repo Rate Hike, Growth & Inflation Forecasts, Other Key Takeaways

Moneycontrol News
Sep 30, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST

RBI Monetary Policy | The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%, which is the highest in the last 3 years. This comes amid a fight against persistently high inflation. The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends short-term funds to banks, and banks normally pass it on to consumers as well. The RBI Governor highlighted the worries of the rate-setting panel on inflation and said that the central bank is monitoring the price situation closely. The RBI also lowered the FY23 GDP forecast to 7% from 7.2% and moved to tackle liquidity deficit too. The governor also spoke about the fall in the rupee's value. Watch!

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #RBI repo rate #video
first published: Sep 30, 2022 02:28 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.