RBI Monetary Policy Highlights | Repo Rate Hike, Growth & Inflation Forecasts, Other Key Takeaways

RBI Monetary Policy | The RBI has hiked the repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%, which is the highest in the last 3 years. This comes amid a fight against persistently high inflation. The repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends short-term funds to banks, and banks normally pass it on to consumers as well. The RBI Governor highlighted the worries of the rate-setting panel on inflation and said that the central bank is monitoring the price situation closely. The RBI also lowered the FY23 GDP forecast to 7% from 7.2% and moved to tackle liquidity deficit too. The governor also spoke about the fall in the rupee's value. Watch!