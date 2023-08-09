English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Rajeev Chandrashekhar Exclusive: The New Data Protection Bill & Import Restrictions On Laptops Explained | Watch

    Is the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill being passed in a hurry? Are the hardware import curbs a return to the license permit raj era? All the key questions answered. Watch the exclusive interview of Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Moneycontrol.

    first published: Aug 9, 2023 04:33 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows