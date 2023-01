business 'PM Modi One Of The Most Powerful Persons On The Planet', Says UK Lawmaker Amid BBC Documentary Row UK lawmaker Lord Karan Bilimoria has called PM Modi 'one of the most powerful persons on the planet'. During a speech in the UK parliament, the MP said that 'the Indian express is the fastest train in the world' and that UK has to go the extra mile since everyone wants to do business with India. This comes even as the whole controversy over the BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots continues. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also defended PM Modi in the country's parliament.