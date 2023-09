business Your Guide To IPO Terminologies | What Is Fixed Price Issue, Anchor Investors, DRHP, RHP?| Explained Whether you're interested in investing in the market or you want to buy an IPO, there are several terms that you might find difficult to understand. Terms like Book building, Floor price and cutoff price often makes the process confusing. But knowing these terms can allow you to stay informed and can also help you discuss the upcoming IPOs more effectively.