business Remember This While Availing Tax Deductions | Investments | Tax | MC Explains Availing deductions under section 80C is the go-to for every taxpayer. But what most don’t realise is that these benefits can be reversed too if they don’t fulfil the required conditions. One can claim these deductions only when these specified conditions are fulfilled, failing which the entire deduction amount claimed in the previous year will be considered as income for the next financial year.