business 'Lending Is The Way To Go Forward': Fino's Top Exec On Rise Of Payments Banks | Global Fintech Fest The 3-day Global Fintech Festival kicked off today at the heart of Mumbai’s corporate centre, BKC. Moneycontrol spoke with senior bankers and Fintech professionals from the industry on sidelines of this event. Amit Jain, the Executive Vice-President of Fino Payments Bank emphasized on the growth potential of digital payments system and the potential to turn a profitable industry. Watch full interaction here.