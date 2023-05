business ‘Pakistan Humiliated’: Ex-PM Imran Khan Slams Pak Foreign Min Bilawal Bhutto On His India Visit Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan lashed out at the country’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto over his visit to India. Imran Khan said that Pakistan was humiliated in front of the world, especially due to how Bhutto was received. Jaishankar accused Bhotto of being a “promoter, justifier and a spokesperson of a terror industry”. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto was on a visit to India to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Watch!