business ‘Observation Skills, Retaining Talent’: Gujarati Business Mantras | Vishal Fabrics CEO Vinay Thadani Amid the 2022 Gujarat elections, we caught up with Vinay Thadani, the CEO of Vishal Fabrics and tried to understand why it is that so many powerful politicians and businessmen in the country are from Gujarat - what’s in their DNA that helps them succeed? ‘Observational skills of Gujarati businessmen are excellent’, says Thadani. He also explains how Vishal Fabrics has managed to sustain their business model over 50 years. Watch!