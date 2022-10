business Nirmala Sitharaman On India's Digitisation Story, 5G Rollout & More: 'Biggest Advantage...' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaking in the US on India's unique digital public goods story and how the nation is integrating tech, finance and governance says that digitisation has become India's biggest advantage in the last 2 years. Speaking on the 5G rollout, the FM says that India's 5G is indigenous and we can provide the services to other countries too. She also said that India's public goods are available for any countries that need them. Listen in to the full interaction!