business Nandan Nilekani Explains How India's Digital Capital Is Set To Turbocharge The Economy | MC Bullish On India 'Digital capital is a new form of capital, and India now has legal infrastructure to make digital capital work at scale. This will create a massive explosion of credit, and turbocharge the economy', says Infosys Co-Founder Nandan Nilekani on how India's 'techade' is going to shape up. He also explains why he's bullish on India - watch!