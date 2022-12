business Usha Thorat On Incentivising Mutual Funds For Retail Investors | Passive funds & ETFs | Exclusive “When you see that mutual fund penetration is just 10 percent of household savings, there is clearly a need to focus on mobilising more and more of those financial savings of households”, says SEBI mutual funds advisory committee chairperson and former RBI deputy governor. In an exclusive conversation with Moneycontrol, Thorat also decodes the popularity of passive funds & ETFs and outlines why they are the flavour of the future. Watch the full interview with Latha Venkatesh