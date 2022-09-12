business Stock Market Live: Why investors are cautious on pharma sector | InterGlobe, Reliance In Focus | Morning Trade In the US Markets, Wall Street ended Friday's trading session sharply higher with the Dow Jones gaining over one percent, the S&P 500 surging over one and a half percent and the Nasdaq Composite - the day's outperformer- closing with gains of over two percent. Stocks in the spotlight today - InterGlobe Aviation, Hatsun Agro, Syngene International and Astral. We will also explore the key reasons responsible for the pharma sector's underperformance.