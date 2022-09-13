business Stock Market Live: High inflation to push RBI to hike rates again? | HDFC Life, Ujjivan Fin in focus | Morning Trade European markets gained following a positive trend set at the end of last week. Stoxx 600 climbed 1.9%, with retail stocks jumping over 4% to lead gains as all sectors and major bourses traded in positive territory. Stocks in the spotlight today - Ujjivan Financial, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, HDFC Life, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences and Muthoot Capital