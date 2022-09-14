English
    Live: Live: Can Nifty Remain Above 18k?

    business

    Stock Market Live: Can Nifty remain above 18,000? | KEC International, Ami Organics, and Bharat Forge in focus | Morning Trade

    European markets ended lower in reaction to hotter than expected US inflation reading for August. Stoxx 600 closed 1.5% lower as most sectors and major bourses slid into the red. Stocks in the spotlight today - KEC International, Bharat Forge, and Ami Organics

