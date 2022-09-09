business Stock Market Live: Can Nifty make an all-time high by Diwali? | Century, PNC Infra, Hatsun in focus | MorningTrade European markets closed higher after the European Central Bank announced a 75 basis point interest rate rise. Stoxx 600 ended the day up 0.5%. All other major bourses ended firmly in the green. Stock in the spotlight today - Century Enka, PNC Infratech, Kaveri Seed and Hatsun Agro. A stellar upmove was seen in the markets yesterday, will the upward trajectory continue?