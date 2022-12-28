Mukesh Ambani Completes 20 Years As Chairman Of Reliance Industries | Milestone Moments From AGMs |​

Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani completes two decades at the helm of Reliance Industries. He took over in July 2002 after the demise of his father and the founder of the company, the late Shri Dhirubhai Ambani.
Reliance has achieved consistent and strong double-digit growth under the leadership of Mukesh Ambani in the past twenty years. In fact, the market capitalisation of Reliance has risen at an annualised rate of 20.6 percent in the last 20 years, that is from Rs 41,989 crore in March 2002 to Rs 17.81 lakh crore in March 2022.
Here are some of the key moments from his speeches at the Annual General Meetings held since 2015.