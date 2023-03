business Mobile World Congress 2023 | 5 unique phones unveiled in Barcelona | Motorola Rizr & Xiaomi 13 Pro The future of mobile phones is being unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Mobile phone companies are pushing the envelope of technology and showcasing what more is possible with the computer in your pocket. From Motorola’s rollable Rizr to Nokia’s sustainable G22, here are the 5 most unique phones unveiled at the Mobile World Congress.