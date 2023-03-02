GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
Business
Microsoft India: AI Will Show Up In Our Workplaces | Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India
Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST
"AI is the start of an era," Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said speaking with Moneycontrol on Generative AI, widescale layoffs, and why technology will remain a key arena for investors. Watch!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#ChatGPT
#Generative AI
#Microsoft
#tech layoffs
#video
first published: Mar 2, 2023 07:08 pm