business Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella introduces AI Copilot to Windows 11: Here is what it will look like Microsoft is out with some more big announcements in the AI space. This time, the company is integrating AI tools into its ‘biggest canvas’ - Windows 11. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced the move at the Microsoft Build event on May 23, along with a host of other things like adding plugin support for the AI Copilot. Microsoft has also announced partnerships with Expedia, Kayak, Tripadvisor and more to allow users to make travel bookings using AI. Here is a full round up of all you need to know about these new announcements. Watch.