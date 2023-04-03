 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will Nifty hold up in green for third straight session? Auto makers hog the limelight | Opening Bell

Apr 03, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST

Order inflows for capital goods and infrastructure companies, along with monthly performance of auto sales companies, would remain the key themes for the markets. A bunch of stocks that will be in focus include Hero Motocorp, Eicher Motors, and Maruti Suzuki in the auto space. Regarding order wins for defense sectors, names like BHEL and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers would be in the limelight. There will also be a slew of infrastructure order wins for PNC Infrastructure, GR Infra projects, and Rail Vikas Nigam.

