business 'Will Add More Destinations To Europe Through Istanbul': IndiGo Global Sales Head Vinay Malhotra IndiGo is set to add new destinations to Europe via Istanbul. After commencing flights to 27 destinations across Europe via Istanbul, airline major IndiGo will add 3 new destinations to the continent. These destinations will be based out of Spain, said Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global sales, IndiGo. Watch!