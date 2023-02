business Why Shankar Sharma Won't Buy New-Age Tech Stocks Even After 50-60% Correction In Prices | GQuant Investech Shankar Sharma, founder of GQuant Investech believes that some of the new-age companies pumped and then dumped the stock and took advantage of investors. In an interview with Moneycontrol’s Abhinav Kaul at the venue of PMS Bazaar’s Dubai Alternative Investment Summit, Sharma talked about sticky inflation, risks to India’s growth and the impact of the Hindenburg report and George Soros’ comments. Watch!