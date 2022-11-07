business Why Prudent is the best stock to ride growth in the mutual fund industry | Ideas For Profit Investment idea: Prudent Corporate Advisory has reported solid set of numbers in the second quarter. Robust growth in assets under management and improving product mix aided profitability while flows through SIPs were the highest in the company’s history. The mutual fund industry is going from strength to strength as the average assets under management has crossed Rs 38 lakh crore as of September. The industry has seen net inflows into equity schemes for 19 months in a row. Given the large and under-penetrated market, the long-term outlook for the industry is very positive. Watch this video to know why Prudent is emerging as the best stock to ride growth in the mutual fund industry!