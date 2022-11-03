business Why NTPC shares are set to power ahead and give better returns | Ideas For Profit Market sentiment seems to be favouring NTPC as the shares have clocked swift gains amid strong financial performance. By December, the monetisation of the company’s renewable energy portfolio will be complete. Improved coal availability and capitalisation of assets under construction has led to growth in power generation. During the next few quarters, one-time costs and other fixed charges will be absorbed, paving way for an increase in profitability. Earnings should be better in the second half of this fiscal year. So should you look at buying NTPC now as it seems poised to power ahead on the back of strong earnings visibility? Watch this video to know more.