business Why Metro Brands may be a good buy if you want to shop for value | Ideas For Profit Metro Brands' strong Q2 show was driven by strong consumer demand and margin improvement. The company has a strong financial discipline and earnings growth trajectory and its recent acquisitions fill a key gap of sports and athleisure segment in its portfolio. The company is also looking to improve its product mix by introducing footwear at higher price points and scale up its businesses in a profitable manner. Watch this video to know more about why you should add this stock to your portfolio and how it can create shareholder value in the long term.