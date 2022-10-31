English
    Why IIFL Wealth is the best play on wealth management boom | Ideas For Profit

    IIFL Wealth has reported its highest-ever net profit for the second quarter despite greater volatility in the capital market. Healthy net flows, a stable retention, and low expenses have driven the wealth management company’s quarterly show. Management’s strategy of focusing on the annual recurring revenue as opposed to transaction/brokerage revenue has helped reduce the volatility in revenue. Besides, wealth management opportunity is huge and is likely to grow in sync with India’s economic growth and rising income levels in the economy. IIFL Wealth, being one of the top wealth managers, will be the key beneficiary of the structural growth in the industry. Watch this video to know more about how this stock will create value for shareholders

