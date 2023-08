business Why Delhi's Janta Is Bullish On India | Growth of India's Economy | #MCBullishOnIndia India is a rapidly growing economy. Positive demographics, sizable domestic market and favorable business policies, are among the many factors that make India a desirable location for investors who are looking to tap into the country's growth potential. But, what makes the common man of India optimistic about India's growth? Watch to find out. Moneycontrol is bringing to you a special series to capture India's rising economic might, as it emerges stronger from the pandemic amid a sluggish world economy. https://www.moneycontrol.com/bullish-on-india/