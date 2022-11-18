 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Why are crude oil prices slipping? | Commodities LIVE

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST

Crude oil prices fell 3 percent in previous week. Oil flows from Russia to Hungary through Druzhba pipeline resume. Catch today's commodity chat with Manisha Gupta!

