Why are crude oil prices slipping? | Commodities LIVE
Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 12:47 PM IST
Crude oil prices fell 3 percent in previous week. Oil flows from Russia to Hungary through Druzhba pipeline resume. Catch today's commodity chat with Manisha Gupta!
first published: Nov 18, 2022 12:47 pm