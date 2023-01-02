GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES
&
NEWS
4.3
Download App
× close
Home
COVID-19 QUIZ
News
Markets
Portfolio
Watchlist
Messages
Live TV & Shows
Videos
Commodities
Currencies
Mutual Funds
Personal Finance
Property
Specials
Invest Now
Master Your Money
SME Special
Real Assets
Travel Cafe
Tech Control
Subscriptions
Game Changers
Sudarshan Sukhani
C. K. Narayan
T Gnanasekar
Ambareesh Baliga
Mecklai Financial
Investment Watch
Power Your Trade
Home
News
Videos
Business
Markets
WhiteOak Capital CEO: Expect Some Correction In First Half Of 2023 | Aashish P Somaiyaa
Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:44 PM IST
WhiteOak Capital Management CEO speaks about preferred sectoral theme, valuation of equity markets, global headwinds, earnings growth outlook and LTCG, among other things. Tune in!
Moneycontrol News
TAGS:
#indianeconomy
#Sensex
#stocks
#video
#WhiteOak
first published: Jan 2, 2023 03:44 pm