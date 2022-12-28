What steps should govt take to lift growth? Is the worst over for banks? | ICRA on state of the economy | LIVE

India’s public sector banks turned a corner in 2022. PSBs registered an increase in profit and rid themselves of the large toxic assets. Moneycontrol’s Dinesh Unnikrishnan sat down with Karthik Srinivasan, Group Head - Financial Sector Ratings, ICRA and Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA to discuss government's privatisation plans for PSBs and their disinvestment drive. They also discussed whether the government's target to bring down the fiscal deficit to 3% is attainable. Watch to find out what the experts from ICRA think about the banking sector and the economy as a whole as we head into the new year.