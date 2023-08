business Varun Beverages VBL | Operating leverage & softer raw material prices | Stock Of The Day Varun Beverages Limited is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of Pepsico in the world outside the USA. VBL produces and distributes a wide range of carbonated soft drinks as well as a large section of non-carbonated beverages including packaged drinking water. VBL’s distribution stood at 3.3-3.4 million outlets and visi-cooler installations stood at 925k. The physical infrastructure of distribution is similar for dairy beverages and carbonated soft drinks (CSD). Capex spent will be through internal accruals. On the operating front, at full capacity utilization, VBL can generate 1.8x-2x asset turnover.