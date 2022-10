business This small cap auto ancillary stock is in high growth cycle | Diwali Pick Moneycontrol brings you hot investment ideas for the new Samvat from experts as we step into a brand new year. N Arunagiri, Founder and CIO of Trustline Holdings, recommends Sterling Tools which is the second largest player in the automotive fastener segment. The company is trailing behind only Sundram Fasteners in terms of market share. Honda Motorcycle, Maruti Suzuki, Honda Cars, Ashok Leyland, M&M, Escorts and Tata Motors are some of its blue chip clients. Watch this video to know more!